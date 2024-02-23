Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,074,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $73,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. CWM LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bio-Techne by 2,018.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,371,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,274 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Bio-Techne by 113.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 39,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at about $24,489,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 19,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $71.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

