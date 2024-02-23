Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 36,466 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,147,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,466 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.11% of Relx worth $72,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Relx by 10.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relx in the third quarter worth about $1,560,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Relx by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after buying an additional 1,775,648 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Relx by 34.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 64,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in Relx by 54.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE:RELX opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

