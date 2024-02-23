Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 115,132 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 115,132 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Block worth $54,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.53. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Block

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,123 shares of company stock worth $10,033,965 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.81.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

