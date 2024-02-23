Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,116 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.52% of Stevanato Group worth $45,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STVN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

STVN opened at €30.57 ($32.87) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €29.58 and a 200-day moving average of €29.73. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €20.61 ($22.16) and a 12-month high of €36.30 ($39.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.67 ($35.13).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

