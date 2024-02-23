Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $63.67 Million Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,589,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 743,034 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $63,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 100,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $490,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.30.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

