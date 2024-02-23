Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,145,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,367 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Rentokil Initial worth $79,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTO. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter worth about $87,191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,252,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,291,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,535,000. Finally, Sahana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the first quarter worth approximately $12,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 1.8 %

RTO stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America lowered Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

