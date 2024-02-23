Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $182.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $125.57 and a 12-month high of $189.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

