Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Citizens worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIZN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Citizens by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 11.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Citizens Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIZN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. 710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,806. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. Citizens Holding has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $43.48 million, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of -0.01.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.95%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

