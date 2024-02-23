Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) CEO Randall E. Black Acquires 400 Shares

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) CEO Randall E. Black purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,384. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CZFS opened at $46.40 on Friday. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Services Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 429.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after acquiring an additional 217,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 87,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1,302.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,689 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

