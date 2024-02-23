Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Trims Stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $311.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.39.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

