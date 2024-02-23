Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Boosted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1,535.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,243 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 167,341 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,575,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,127 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. 351,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,770. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $42.52.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

