Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Cut by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $55.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

