Citigroup Begins Coverage on ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVBP opened at $19.67 on Tuesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $25.95.

Insider Transactions at ArriVent BioPharma

In other ArriVent BioPharma news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen acquired 555,555 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 444,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen purchased 555,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at $80,724,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

