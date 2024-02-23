Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CHUY. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Chuy’s Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CHUY stock opened at $33.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $576.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $43.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,265,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 936,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,646,000 after buying an additional 38,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,433,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

