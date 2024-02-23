Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.60. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $257.64.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.