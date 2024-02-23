Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $3.25

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 3.25 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $158.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $175.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,432,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHRD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chord Energy

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.