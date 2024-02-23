Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.06 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06, RTT News reports. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.56. 164,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,742,831. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 134.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.