Chemung Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Chemung Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

CHMG stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,152. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $51.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $202.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $43.91.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.36). Chemung Financial had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $23.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade purchased 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $28,000.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $144,474.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 1,874.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 167,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 122,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 89.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

