Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Cheesecake Factory updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

CAKE opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $40.85.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,387,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,399 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,166,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,751,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after buying an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after buying an additional 34,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Stories

