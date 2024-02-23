Charles Roger Iv Wells Sells 1,696 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $50,150.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,476.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mercury Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $28.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Further Reading

