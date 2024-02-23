Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.97. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.52.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 194,505 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 82,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

