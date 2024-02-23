CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

CG Oncology Trading Up 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at CG Oncology

CGON stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. CG Oncology has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $50.23.

In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song bought 263,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,664,632. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc acquired 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 666,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,662,968.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

