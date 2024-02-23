Certified Advisory Corp Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth $127,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:PAUG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.69. 106,710 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.