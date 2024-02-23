Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,138 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Certified Advisory Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.61. The stock had a trading volume of 120,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,414. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.72.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

