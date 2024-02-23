Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,812.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,290,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,290,000 after buying an additional 1,246,448 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $749,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after acquiring an additional 447,824 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,169. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.49 and its 200-day moving average is $69.17.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

