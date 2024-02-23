Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.23% of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISCF. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 83,917 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $31.87. 6,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,097. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $615.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

