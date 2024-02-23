Certified Advisory Corp Lowers Stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.23% of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISCF. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 83,917 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period.
iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $31.87. 6,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,097. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $615.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $32.40.
iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).
