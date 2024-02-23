Certified Advisory Corp Invests $684,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 651,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,806,000 after acquiring an additional 333,414 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.5% during the third quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 85,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 33,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of C traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $55.87. 4,186,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,299,068. The company has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.30. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Recommended Stories

