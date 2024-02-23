Certified Advisory Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after buying an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after buying an additional 961,212 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,281,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period.

MDY traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $522.52. 278,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $522.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $505.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.02.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

