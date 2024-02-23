Certified Advisory Corp Has $826,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Certified Advisory Corp cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,310 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,980 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,918 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.62. 4,056,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,367,322. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

