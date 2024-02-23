Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $430.23. 243,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,042. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $441.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

