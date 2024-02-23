Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $292,182,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $70,435,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 88.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,710,000 after buying an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.39. The company had a trading volume of 392,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,709. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $269.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.91.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $197,246.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,189 shares of company stock valued at $13,007,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.