Certified Advisory Corp Buys 3,074 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,865. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.21. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.