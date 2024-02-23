Certified Advisory Corp Buys 15,779 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,779 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 193.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 610,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,844,000 after acquiring an additional 402,110 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 53,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.57. 1,761,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,072. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.78. The firm has a market cap of $328.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 924.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $124,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,972.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

