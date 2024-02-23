Certified Advisory Corp Buys 1,127 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.7 %

PFE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 14,679,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,789,180. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

