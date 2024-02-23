CenterBook Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Shares of MSEX opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $916.68 million, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.77. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.28.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 70.65%.

In other news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $90,354.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

