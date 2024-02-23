Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.750-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Celanese also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.75-2.00 EPS.

Celanese Stock Up 1.0 %

CE traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.03. 88,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,831. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese has a twelve month low of $97.12 and a twelve month high of $159.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Celanese from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Celanese from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Celanese by 703.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Celanese by 338.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Celanese by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

