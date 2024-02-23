Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 20,298.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Celanese by 14,015.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,157,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Celanese by 67.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after buying an additional 2,005,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $155,102,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Celanese by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after buying an additional 570,501 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Celanese by 332.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.08. 364,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.63.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.22.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

