Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $338.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $321.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $292.78.

Caterpillar stock opened at $322.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $204.04 and a 52-week high of $334.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

