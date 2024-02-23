Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $63.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.46.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Catalent by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 97,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Catalent by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Catalent by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,181,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,084,000 after acquiring an additional 37,207 shares in the last quarter.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

