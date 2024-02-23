Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 578.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,309 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $120,456,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 19.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,960,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,040,000 after buying an additional 2,556,699 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at about $74,987,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,774,000.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $58.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.46. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

