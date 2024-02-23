Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $512.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,867. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.18. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $512.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

