Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 284.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 852,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after buying an additional 631,270 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 60.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMX traded down $10.66 on Friday, hitting $122.80. 195,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.19. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $85.66 and a 1 year high of $143.43.

FMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

