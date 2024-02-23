Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 17,416 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,416 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

NYSEARCA MGV traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $115.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day moving average is $105.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.12 and a 52 week high of $115.08.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

