Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $3.37 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 167,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. FMR LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,913,107 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Kenvue by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after purchasing an additional 42,449,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kenvue by 615.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576,681 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kenvue by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,912,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972,089 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,564,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,572,100. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

