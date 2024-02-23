Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,915 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,178,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,451,127,000 after buying an additional 2,747,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $582,924,000 after buying an additional 2,235,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.30. 563,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $207.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $119.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

