Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.05 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,040 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,062 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HAL shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

NYSE:HAL traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 941,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,871,656. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 21.84%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

