Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.85 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,241 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBDR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,625,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,548,000 after purchasing an additional 477,623 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 158,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 126,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 86,071 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,587,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 295.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 62,544 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDR remained flat at $23.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,674. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

