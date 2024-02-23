Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,054 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.14. 628,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,035,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on BKR

About Baker Hughes

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.