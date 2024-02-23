Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 103.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.05. The company had a trading volume of 243,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $151.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.12 and a 200-day moving average of $127.18. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

