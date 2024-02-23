Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.00. The stock had a trading volume of 40,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,998. The company has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.31. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $238.39.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

